Called to follow the Lord

January 14: Second Sunday of Ordinary Time. Readings: 1. 1 Samuel 3:3-10,19; Psalm: 40; 2. 1 Corinthians 6:13-15,17-20; Gospel: John 1:35-42.

Considering the content of these texts, it is easy enough to comprehend how they make us ponder the vocation we have been called to follow.

In this first reading, the drama of Samuel’s prophetic vocation plays out over several verses. After three mistaken attempts to identify the voice he keeps hearing, he finally learns that God has chosen him for a special role, that of speaking words of prophetic worth. Having heeded Eli’s advice Samuel responds to God with the following words, “Speak, your servant is listening”. They immediately signal that he is putting himself at the service of God’s word as a prophet.

As part of his own divine commission, Paul’s advice to the Corinthians establishes the broad standards by which every Christian should follow the Lord’s teaching. Being bonded together in Christ, every member of the Church necessarily accepts a common responsibility to act rightly in many respects. And that basically lays down the command that every member of the body of Christ must fulfil their public and spiritual vocation fittingly.

The Gospel text also gives us an insight into the Christian vocation. John the evangelist here narrates the call of Jesus’ first disciples. Naming Jesus both Rabbi and Messiah, this episode makes it plain that these first disciples have their teacher and life-guide right in front of them. Following in behind Jesus then means that the course of their lives is taking a new direction. They will learn directly from the Master, equipped to proclaim his gifts of life and spiritual insight. Becoming a disciple is thereby grounded in looking to Jesus, so as to be an authentic follower.

What we gain from these passages of Scripture is a clear-cut message. Each of us is called to follow in the Lord’s footsteps, and do so with a refined, discerning heart.