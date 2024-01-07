Engaging with deep mysteries

January 7: Epiphany. Readings: 1. Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm: 72; 2. Ephesians 3:2-3,5-6; Gospel: Matthew 2:1-12.

This festal day celebrates the way we consider the revelation of deep mysteries that often seem unfathomable. And these readings are the means to engage with this task.

In his six verses, Isaiah uses words like “light” and “glory” to suggest how we might enter into a deeper understanding of God’s mysterious ways, especially in revealing his grand plan. With a conclusion focused on gold and frankincense and praising the Lord the prophet’s, images open us up to a realisation that an element of the divine may be right there before us.

Turning to consider what the author of Ephesians is saying, we note that he is keenly focused upon the word “mystery” and its unravelling. In becoming aware of God’s grace working in the midst of the world, and then discerning where God reveals himself, we are advised to look closely at what is being expressed, and how things hitherto hidden can be seen. Interestingly, for this author, it is ultimately in Christ Jesus and the Gospel that we are told to turn for enlightenment.

Unique to Matthew, the story of the Magi may at first also puzzle us. But when we take a closer look at Matthew’s text, we see how rival notions of kingship, the light of a star and the gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh take our thinking in a direction that progressively points to the superiority of this little Christ child. Signalling that this child is the future Messiah King claims for him a truly astounding future; and it also sets him in opposition to Herod’s own royal ambitions.

By grappling with the mystery aspect of this feast, we enter into the realm of revelation. And so the epiphany of the day finds its meaning in the good news about Jesus Christ found in Holy Scripture.