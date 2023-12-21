Christchurch Catholic health professionals group established

A Catholic health professionals group has been established in Christchurch.

The establishment of the group means that there is an opportunity to meet with other professionals across a spread of health disciplines in the industry, and to discuss and support each other in both faith and vocation. All health professionals are most welcome to join by emailing [email protected].

The initial gathering of the group was at the Sprig and Fern in early November. This was an informal meet up over drinks and nibbles, and it is planned to have more events in the New Year, starting with Mass for World Day of the Sick on Sunday February 11, 2024, at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral. There will be more information to come.

The Christchurch health professionals’ group was instigated following a contingent of Christchurch-based professionals attending a weekend retreat of the New Zealand Catholic Medical Association (NZCMA) in Wellington earlier this year.

During the Wellington retreat, participants heard from The Sisters of Compassion on the Venerable Suzanne Aubert, and Saint Teresa of Kolkata, about their time in New Zealand. The story of Mother Aubert’s cause for sainthood was shared, with the inspirational New Zealand healing story related to her.

Fr Chris Denham, national chaplain, offered the opportunity for confession, adoration and Mass, and also led participants in prayer. He gave encouragement for work in healthcare, and delivered a reminder that those listening were not alone. He stressed seeing the face of Jesus in those with whom health professionals come into contact during their work. Their call remains to attend to patients (and all others) as carefully and compassionately as would Christ. Fr Denham encouraged the health professionals to read C.S. Lewis’ essay “The Weight of Glory”.

Dr John Kleinsman from The Nathaniel Centre for Bioethics gave a talk on “Beginning and end-of-life healthcare in the face of differing narratives on suffering and compassion”. The presentation can be found on the NZCMA website www.newzealandcatholicmedical.co.nz. In this presentation Dr Kleinsman challenged the popular opinion around suffering and compassion.

Dr Cathy Black and Alicia Reeve, RN, from Billings Life, introduced the group to the Billings Ovulation Method. Not only did they give a practical overview of Billings, but they spoke about the research behind it as well. This information was well received by various professionals for their practice. Dr Black and Ms Reeves have given those health professionals wanting training in this method the opportunity to do this.

The NZCMA is a group supported by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. The association aims to support those working in health to join others in the Church living their vocation in health care. The organisation looks to provide a community that gives support and chaplaincy. This includes monthly national prayer zooms. Those who would like to join can please email [email protected]

Future Christchurch event details are available by contacting [email protected]