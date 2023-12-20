Another step on path to priesthood

The sense of joy in answering God’s call was evident, when Matthew White was ordained to the transitional diaconate at St Teresa’s Pro-Cathedral, in the Catholic Parish of Otari in Wellington on November 12.

This was the first ordination for Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, since his appointment as coadjutor archbishop in January, 2021.

“We rejoice with you today Matthew, and we look forward to sharing this journey of faith with you in the years to come,” Archbishop Martin said.

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel (Matthew 25:1-13) about the parable of the wise and foolish bridesmaids, Archbishop Martin spoke about the need to be prepared.

“Matthew, in taking on this ministry of being a deacon, is being asked to be prepared for whatever the Lord has in store for you, to be alert, and to help others to be alert as well, because the deacon is here to help others in all their needs, not just to care for himself,” the archbishop said.

At the conclusion of the liturgy, the new deacon spoke about this day being a truly beautiful day, and about shedding a tear or two when he felt God’s Holy Spirit.

“When I think about my journey to priesthood, I felt God tugging me in this direction for a long time, but [I] resisted. I’m delighted to be standing in front of you today as your new deacon,” he said.

He expressed much gratitude to those who had participated in the liturgy, those who accompanied him in formation, and those who have prayerfully supported him throughout. Particularly, he acknowledged his family, mentioning his dad Pat, and Mary, for their love and support. They belong to the Catholic Parish of Whanganui – Te Parihi Katorika ki Whanganui.

Deacon White was born, raised and educated in Whanganui, and then went directly to Massey University, majoring in Te Reo. He then went to Teachers’ Training College in Palmerston North. He made the parish of Te Ngakau Tapu in Porirua his new home, where he started his career in Education at Tawa College as a qualified teacher. He completed his teaching career at St Patrick’s College in Silverstream in February, 2019, before entering Holy Cross Seminary in Auckland.

“Finally, can I humbly ask you all to please pray for me, as I take this next step towards priesthood,” he said.

Afternoon tea was served in the parish hall, where Deacon White mingled with ease.