Eketahuna’s Sacred Heart Parish salutes 125 years of faith

A celebration of the Eucharist at 5.30pm on November 26, followed by a shared meal, were the highlights of marking 125 years since the beginnings of the Catholic faith by the early settlers in the Eketahuna region.

“Mass was celebrated by parish priest Fr Marcus Francis and Monsignor Brian Walsh from Palmerston North. Fr Bernard O’Donnell was also present. Ex-parishioners travelled from Wellington, Palmerston North, Timaru, Oamaru, Waihi, Taupo, Fielding and the Tauroa and Wairarapa districts to join us, which was special,” said an organizing committee spokesperson “.

A display of memorabilia, showcasing photos, took parishioners down memory lane. Of particular note were banners depicting the three different church buildings.

Special appreciation was credited to floral arranger Catherine Bailey for her beautiful creations, which enhanced the atmosphere of the occasion.

The evening’s programme was thoughtfully planned, and parishioner Paul Bailey was the popular MC.

After the meal, local parish historian John Harman, who was a parishioner for 60 years and a resident of this small rural settlement, gave a brief history, particularly around the current church, which was built in 1983, being multi-purpose. This design became a trail=blazer for other parishes.

The centenary cake was cut by nearly 90-year-old Peter McKenna, whose great uncle Fr Don McKenna was the first parish priest. This was the second church in the Tararua Parish that has celebrated 125 years of faith. Dannevirke marked theirs in October this year.