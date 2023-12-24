May His Love and Peace Reign

In recent weeks our TVs have confronted us with horrific scenes from Gaza. In this corner of the Holy Land, we see children screaming in abject terror at the killing and destruction has become the norm. The Holy Land is indeed a complex land, and it is difficult for us to understand the whats and whys of this long-standing conflict. Our hope and prayer is once again “peace”.

Some 2000 years ago, angels sang of peace to shepherds, as they announced the birth of the Prince of Peace. Yet this time was also complex – the land was under Roman occupation, the local king wanted to kill the child, and shepherds and “foreign” wise men were seen to be unacceptable. And then there was problem with all our fallen humanity. In the midst of all this complexity, the eternal Son of God took our human flesh, was born in a cave with an animal feeding trough for his bed. It is a picture of simplicity and pure love.

In our land, we are increasingly living with complexity and a growing war of words that divides, points the finger, alienates and ultimately destroys. In the midst of this, we often justify our positions, assured that we are the true people of good will as we label others for their sins. In these days, we are reminded that the Saviour born for us came not to condemn the world, but rather that all might be saved.

This Christmas, may the simplicity, welcome, pure love and peace that surrounded Christ’s birth be ours here in Aotearoa New Zealand, in the Holy Land and around the world. For, as we will hear at the Midnight Mass of Christmas…

The people that walked in darkness has seen a great light;

on those who live in a land of deep shadow a light has shone.

For there is a child born for us, a son given to us

and dominion is laid on his shoulders;

and this is the name they give him:

Wonder-Counsellor, Mighty-God, Eternal-Father, Prince-of-Peace.

Wide is his dominion in a peace that has no end.

May you and those you love know his light, may he be your Wonder-Counsellor, and may his love and peace reign in your hearts and homes.