The coming of the true king

December 24: Fourth Sunday of Advent. Readings: 1. 2 Samuel 7:1-5,8-12,14-16; Psalm: 89; 2. Romans 16:25-27; Gospel: Luke 1:26-38.

Today’s Scriptures herald the coming of the one we know to be our true king. Here we have the long story of preparing for his birth followed by the Church’s mission of announcing the eternal benefits of his life and death.

In 2 Samuel, the conversation between King David and the prophet Nathan introduces us to the world of divine revelation and the kind of leadership God intends for his people. The specifics of that royal authority and its future personnel reflect the eternal rule willed by God as a source of enduring blessing. The guarantee of a precise line of kings is, however, accompanied by a warning. So when God’s will is not implemented, the consequences will be unpleasant.

Addressing the Romans, Paul conveys another clear message. Its purpose is to conclude the letter in a way that grabs our attention. It emphatically declares that God and Jesus Christ are to be honoured for having overseen a plan down the ages. And so, in light of all biblical revelation, we are led to value the great mystery unveiled for Jew and Gentile alike to behold.

Luke’s angel Gabriel leaves us in no doubt concerning God’s handiwork in the lives of Mary and Joseph. That Joseph belongs to the house of David highlights his royal lineage and its relevance to Jesus’ coming birth. The aspect of the unusual though underlines how God often works in mysterious ways. This steers us to a view of Jesus’ kingship that is familiar and yet unique. Thus, the kingdom of God is showing itself in an extraordinary way.

Pondering these readings as Advent concludes, we find ourselves in a blessed state. We are now well prepared to celebrate the birth of the Son of God, born of the Virgin Mary overshadowed by the Most High God’s power.