Starting a conversation about renewal in parishes

by MINA AMSO

How can I help bring about change in my parish? That’s the question a lot of people are wrestling with, said Cheryl Surrey, New Zealand relationship guide for Divine Renovation [DR].

Mrs Surrey led a “Connect Day” in Auckland last month, with participants including parish council members, priests, deacons and parish leaders, to openly share and discuss the hopes and hurdles of evangelisation in their parishes.

“So often we dedicate countless hours working ‘in’ the parish, but it can be difficult to find time to work ‘on’ the parish,” Mrs Surrey said.

Her hope was for attendees to gain a clearer vision — a God-inspired picture of the future which produces passion in them — and what that might look like on a personal level, as a member of the parish community.

Mrs Surrey said that oftentimes people can experience a lack of confidence when trying to use their gifts to make a difference in the parish, which can result in despondency, or a temptation to point the finger at others — like the parish council, leaders, or the priest. She said that all baptised people have been gifted with “particular charisms for the sake of others”, which are useful for the building of the Church.

“It’s about asking the Holy Spirit the question: ‘What is God calling me to do in my parish, and how might my gifts contribute to the building up of this community?’”

She said that there’s a real benefit when parishes come together to share the fruits of their work and the struggles they face. It encourages cross-pollination of ideas, and more of it needs to be happening in parishes.

“There are a lot of ups and downs on the journey when you’re trying to move forward, to build a culture of hospitality, or to transform various elements of our parishes.”

This comes at a time when there is incredible growth in parish members in a number of parishes, but the reality of “dwindling” church attendance across the country can’t be ignored.

Mrs Surrey said: “Across the country, there’s many parishes dwindling, with numbers going down every year, we’re not seeing many families in the pews, vocations are going down.”

She said that churches need to look at new ways of doing things, and among them is the idea of collaborative leadership, a DR concept that many parishes are only beginning to explore.

“To bring people to Christ and to foster a strong community that looks outward, we have to move away from the model that the priest does everything, and invite others to support their priest in leadership”.

Mrs Surrey estimates that some 30 parishes in New Zealand have adopted principles of renewal, and are in active coaching.

“Evangelisation is the focus, leadership is the means, and the Holy Spirit is the driver,” she said.

She is inviting priests and parishioners to reflect on these questions:

“Lord, what are you calling us to? What’s one thing I can do personally for the building up of my parish in the next three months?

“Take these questions to prayer and to your committee or leadership meetings, and allow the Holy Spirit to surprise you.”

What fruit are you seeing in your parish? Let’s start a conversation. Email [email protected]

Photo: A panel discussion at the “Connect Day”