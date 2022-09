Jerusalem church leaders thank Jordan’s King for defending their rights

JERUSALEM (CNS) – The patriarchs and leaders of Christian churches in Jerusalem have praised Jordan’s King Abdullah II for turning a spotlight on what they say is “the deteriorating situation of Christian basic human rights” in the city and throughout the Holy Land.

The King, in his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 20, said, “Today, Christianity in the Holy City is under fire. The rights of churches in Jerusalem are threatened. This cannot continue. Christianity is vital to the past and present of our region and the Holy Land. It must remain an integral part of our future.”

“The city is holy to billions of Muslims, Christians and Jews around the world,” the King said. Any policy or development that undermines Jerusalem’s “legal and historical status quo triggers global tensions and deepens religious divides. The Holy City must not be a place for hatred and division”.

King Abdullah, who continues to claim the traditional title of custodian of Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites, has long complained that Israel is violating status quo agreements by allowing Jewish settlements in traditionally Christian and Muslim neighbourhoods and, more recently, by not enforcing a 1967 agreement that allows Jews to visit the compound around the Al-Aqsa Mosque but not to pray there. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, the site of ancient Jewish temples.

In a statement published on September 27, the patriarchs and heads of the churches in Jerusalem – Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Catholic, Anglican and Protestant – thanked the King for “his true and honest description of the Christian reality in the Holy land, especially in Jerusalem”.

“We also applaud his majesty’s public commitment to protect our communities’ historical and legal status quo, thus preserving our safety and future,” the religious leaders said.

Photo: Jordan’s King Abdullah II address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 20. (CNS photo/Brendan McDermid, Reuters)