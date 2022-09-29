New hope for beloved St Joseph’s Home of Compassion in Upper Hutt

A residential care home for older people that was facing imminent closure, St Joseph’s Home of Compassion in Upper Hutt, hopes to keep its doors open, announced Dr Chris Gallavin, Tumu Whakarae (chief executive) of the Sisters of Compassion group.

“We were pleased to communicate our partnership between St Joseph’s Home of Compassion in Upper Hutt and Heritage Lifecare, which was formulated to maintain this great home in the community”, Dr Gallavin said.

Norah Barlow, Heritage Lifecare’s chief executive officer, said, “This home is vitally important to the many residents, their whānau, as well as many retired sisters and priests, and the partnership will be ensuring that their way of life continues as we work through this time”.

St Joseph’s has a rich history and is beloved by its community, providing care for older people in Upper Hutt for nearly 100 years. Like many homes in the aged care sector, it has gone through huge pressure over the last two years, with Covid restrictions adding to severe staffing shortages. Sisters of Compassion group was facing having to close the home and try to relocate its residents away from the place they know and love.

Heritage Lifecare fully recognises the staffing challenges facing the aged care sector and intends to use its scale and resources to work alongside Sisters of Compassion group, with the continued engagement of Te Whatu Ora, to keep the home open for its residents and staff.

“We will do everything we can to ensure St Joseph’s remains open and continues to serve the people of the Hutt Valley”, said Norah Barlow.

Heritage Lifecare has 42 care homes throughout New Zealand, with deep connections to the communities it is in, and provides personal, caring support.

“The daily Masses enjoyed by both staff and residents, and open to the community, will continue, and the chapel will ensure that the base of the Home of Compassion, including all the founding work from the Sisters of Compassion, based on the teachings and principles of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert,” Norah Barlow said.

“This is good news for the people of Upper Hutt, and for all the families and friends of the residents in St Joseph’s care”, said Dr Gallavin. “While there is a lot of work in front of us, the partnership provides the local community with a positive way forward.”

St Joseph’s welcomes all enquiries from parishioners for work in the home or care for their family, as we seek to rebuild our staffing complement.