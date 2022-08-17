Papal knighthood long time in making

Peter Neven, a member of Auckland Bishop Stephen Lowe’s Diocesan Administration Council, has been made a Knight of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St Gregory the Great.

A “surprise” presentation of the medal and framed certificate was made to Peter Neven of Glendowie at the Pompallier Diocesan Centre on July 28, following a meeting of the council.

In announcing that Mr Neven had received the knighthood, Auckland diocese vicar for administration Msgr Paul Farmer said that this was “a well-deserved honour that has been in the making for some time”.

Before presenting the medal that goes with the honour, Bishop Lowe joked that “you never know what is going to happen, do you?”

Bishop Lowe referenced a letter from Msgr Farmer to Bishop Dunn recommending Mr Neven for the honour.

“He talked about some of the projects you have been involved in,” Bishop Lowe said.

Among these were the seismic upgrading and restoration of the St Patrick’s Cathedral presbytery, being a member of the Cathedral Centre Board that is steering the development of a pastoral centre for the needs of the cathedral parish, involvement since the conception of the multi-layered, complex project of St Luke’s church in Flat Bush, the upgrading and remediation of Holy Cross Seminary, Auckland, as well as the establishment and construction of St Ignatius of Loyola College in Drury.

Reference was also made to Mr Neven’s service on the administration boards of the Sisters of Mercy, New Zealand and the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. He has siblings in these orders.

Bishop Lowe said that Msgr Farmer had written some “really nice things about you” in the letter.

“It is far better to hear them on an occasion like this, than when you are lying in your coffin and everyone is waxing eloquent,” Bishop Lowe said, to much laughter.

“Paul said you are a fine Christian man, deeply rooted in the faith of the Church, with great skills, experience and generosity,” Bishop Lowe said.

Bishop Lowe read out information sourced from Wikipedia about the honour.

Mr Neven expressed his surprise at his papal knighthood.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed with all this. Thank you to Bishop Steve and Bishop Pat and Monsignor Paul, obviously, for recommending me for this. I need to go to Wikipedia too and read up about it,” Mr Neven said.

“Thanks for my family who have given me great support over the years,” he added. Several family members were present at the Pompallier Centre celebration, including his wife Maree and Sr Mary Neven, RSM. Mr and Mrs Neven are parishioners at Mother of Perpetual Help parish in Glendowie.

“Look, I’m a bit speechless,” Mr Neven said. “I’m not sure about a whole lot of those things that you said, Bishop, but I’ll have to read the information and try to live up to it. Thank you very much.”

According to Registered Master Builders Association website, in a profile of the members of its board of directors, Mr Neven has more than 40 years of experience in the commercial construction industry in New Zealand.

The website profile stated: “Peter has been a director of PCR Ltd since 2009, a boutique advisor to commercial issues within the construction industry providing services to the public and provider sector. Prior to PCR he was general manager for The Fletcher Construction Company Limited for 17 years. Notable Projects at Fletchers included the SKYCITY complex and tower, many of the major hospital rebuilds throughout New Zealand, Eden Park redevelopment and AMI Stadium in Christchurch for Rugby world Cup 2011, the Vero centre and PWC office Towers in Auckland City.”

Among his other roles listed in the profile are Mr Neven being a member of the NZ Institute of Directors, the NZ Institute of Building, and being on the Board of Ngai Tahu Properties Ltd since 2014.

Photo: Bishop Stephen Lowe, Peter Neven, Bishop Patrick Dunn