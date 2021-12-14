Creativity and prayer guide students

Marcellin College students have responded to the current social problems plaguing the country in the only way they can – with creativity and prayer.

Principal Dean Wearmouth told NZ Catholic that the students had been happy to get back to school, and they were eager to get their work done.

In the midst of schoolwork, they found time to mount a vaccination campaign, as well as pray for those with terminal illness, as the End of Life Choice Act came into force.

“The big thing about St Marcellin was he said the most that you can do for a person is to pray. It is the charism of Marcellin (College). That’s why we’re doing it,” Mr Wearmouth said. “Hopefully, if we do that, that might give other Catholic colleges a bit of a prompt to get students to pray through November.”

The college, which is in Royal Oak in Auckland, started a St Peter Chanel Society towards the end of July, and had been seeking the saint’s intercession for those suffering with terminal illness.

Assistant principal Joanie Roberson, who has responsibility for special character and community, said, “We’re looking at this issue of euthanasia and thinking this is a huge problem for the Catholic Church, in terms of the value of life and protecting life. And we thought there is not much we can do politically”.

“We decided, actually, if we pray for those who are suffering with terminal illness, and [for] those who are caring for them, that is the best action that we can do.”

Two young Religious Education teachers set up a special prayer space in the college chapel over the lockdown and school holidays. Prayers have resumed at the start of the term.

The students also came up with a campaign to promote a vaccination day called “Shot Marcellin” at the school. The event took place on October 27.

“The DHB came to us to offer us the opportunity, and then we met with the media service group student leaders to ask how best to market it and encourage students. So, it was student-led,” Mr Wearmouth said.

The students in the media service group presented four different concepts to the school’s leadership team, complete with posters, videos and a social media plan.

“The students felt student leaders who have already been vaccinated should encourage the other students to get vaccinated, if they haven’t been already,” the principal said.

Mr Wearmouth said he was impressed, but not surprised, by the students’ actions.

“They work so hard, and they really want Marcellin to be the best place it can be for them and for everybody else around them,” he said.