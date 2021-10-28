Three deacons ordained

The ordinations to the diaconate of Deacons Alfred Tong, Adam Kirkeby and Monty Bamford took place under different circumstances from what was originally planned, but this was seen as symbolically appropriate for their future ministry.

Originally, the three were to be ordained as transitional deacons in Auckland on September 18, but that was not possible, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, they were ordained a fortnight later at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Christchurch, with only 100 people present under alert level 2, instead of being in a packed church, which it would have been under alert level 1.

Deacon Tong is for Wellington archdiocese, Deacon Kirkeby is for Hamilton diocese, and Deacon Bamford is for Christchurch diocese.

Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, who had been scheduled to preside in Auckland, told the Christchurch congregation and those watching on a live-stream that “these ordinations today are taking place in a more humble setting, but in a strange way, it is an appropriate symbol of what we are called to be our whole lives as ministers. Because it is not about us, but about God”.

Archbishop Martin said that, all going well, the three will be ordained as priests at some point in the future. However, “the order of deacon is a fundamental nature that will sit with them for the rest of their lives, and hopefully shape how they think and how they act”.

Archbishop Martin reflected on aspects of the ministry of deacon, including service, charity and proclaiming the Word.

“It is a calling that creates a heart for others, to see where the need is, to do all that is possible to ensure that those needs are met. We see that call in the Gospel of Christ – to love one another as I have loved you. The life of the deacon is focused so clearly on this.

“This is a ministry in the Church which allows that reality to be honed for this work. For there are so many other distractions which can lead us away from it. But the deacon has the clear calling to make these realities his priority, his way of living . . .”

The archbishop dwelt on “two commitments that these deacons make which are different from others of God’s people”.

“The deacon is to be a man who prays on behalf of his brothers and sisters to God.” There is a promise to pray the divine office of the Church, carrying out a ministry of prayer for God’s people.

The second commitment is to living a celibate life.

“Much is talked today about the demands of celibacy, but not enough is said of the great gifts that it brings,” Archbishop Martin said.

“These men who are ordained today are committing themselves to being celibate for the sake of the Kingdom of God. Why do they do this? Because, in choosing this life, they are making their primary relationship in life that of [being] one with Christ. He is the exclusive and primary focus of their energy and love. It is the choosing of a way of life which allows the deacon to be free for the Gospel, to go where he is needed, to be able to respond with full attention to the needs of his brothers and sisters. It also allows him to be able to love charitably all God’s people.

“It is a consecration to Christ in a special way and, when lived well, embedded in a life of prayer and healthy and loving relationships with God’s people, it is a beautiful expression of God’s deep love for us. We pray today for you men as you embark on this journey for the rest of your lives.”

Archbishop Martin encouraged the three he was about to ordain to “really make the most of this time of being a deacon, because it is the foundation of your life of service. Take the time to thank God for this state, and to really embrace all it means in these coming months”.

The archbishops also counselled them to “keep looking for the signs that God will give you through the people whom you will serve”.

Photo: Peter Fleming. Catholic Diocese of Christchurch.