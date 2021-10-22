Future limits for NZ places of worship that don’t use vaccine certs for entry

New Zealand places of worship which elect not to require a vaccination certificate for entry will have reduced numbers at services under all levels of the new three-level “traffic light” system for managing Covid-19 in the community announced by the Government on October 22.

Places of worship are grouped together with “gatherings” such as “weddings” and “marae” for these purposes. The three tier “traffic light ” framework comes into effect in Auckland when 90 per cent of the eligible populations in its three DHBs has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Auckland would then move out of lockdown. A 90 per cent fully vaccinated target has been set across each DHB region before the rest of the country moves into the new system. The Government is going to review progress on November 29, if DHBs haven’t reached the target by then.

According to the details of the system listed on the covid19.govt.nz website, under the red level, where action will be needed to be taken to protect both at-risk people and protect the health system from an unsustainable number of hospitalisations, gatherings, including places of worship, with vaccination certificate requirements can have a limit of 100 people with 1 metre distancing. At level red, if places of worship elect not to have a vaccination certificate requirement for entry, only 10 people can attend, with 1 metre distancing.

Under the orange level, where there is increasing community transmission that is putting pressure on the health system, gatherings, including places of worship, with vaccination certificate requirements will have no limit on attendance. At level orange, if places of worship elect not to have a vaccination certificate requirement for entry, only 50 people can attend, with 1 metre distancing.

Under the green level, when there are some COVID-19 cases in the community, and sporadic imported cases, gatherings, including places of worship, with vaccination certificate requirements will have no limit on attendance. At level green, if places of worship elect not to have a vaccination certificate requirement for entry, only 100 people can attend, with 1 metre distancing.

More comment and information to follow.

Photo: Syringes for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (CNS Photo)