Final Masses at Bryndwr, Chch

The final Masses at St Matthew’s church, Bryndwr, in Christchurch were held over the weekend of April 10-11.

According to the Christchurch diocese facebook page, a beautiful time of celebration included testimonies witnessing to God’s presence in this community over many decades.

After the final Mass on April 11, celebrated by Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, people enjoyed morning tea in the hall.

The St Patrick’s and St Alban’s Catholic School community farewelled the church at a vigil Mass on April 10.

The Catholic Parish of Christchurch North, which came into being last year, is made up of the former Bryndwr, Burnside and Papanui parishes. It is envisaged that a new church, presbytery and parish centre will be built in Papanui.