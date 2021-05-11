Insufficient attention to overcoming poverty

In a submission on the Government’s 2021 Budget Policy Statement, the Wellington Catholic Commission for Ecology, Justice and Peace expressed concern that insufficient attention is still being paid to overcoming inequality, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whilst the commission supports the overarching policy goals for Budget 2021 and the Budget’s Wellbeing goals, it called for decisive and bold Government actions in the areas of climate change and poverty.

The submission expressed support for the Government’s 2020 decisions to “put aside the constraints of the Fiscal Responsibility Act in order to protect health, wellbeing and the economy through a strong public health response. The approach saved lives”.

While supporting many of the goals expressed in the pre-Budget statement concerning a just transition to a climate-resilient and low emissions economy, the Wellington commission stated that it would like to see “the same investment and commitment made to public messaging during the Covid-19 emergency put into other urgent emergencies we are facing, especially the climate crisis and inequality within New Zealand society”.

However, the positive outlook expressed in the Budget policy statement did not accord with the Wellington commission’s own experience in some areas. The submission noted that the positive life outcomes and wellbeing status reported was not universally shared. Examples of this included adversity experienced by young families and working families, worse employment prospects for young people, Maori and Pasifika people and women, and deteriorating mental health.

The plight of families who experienced extreme stress and hardship during the Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions was also noted.

“There is much to admire in the Government’s Covid-19 response,” the submission stated, “but we are seeking better analysis on how the Covid-19 crisis exacerbated existing social inequalities”.

“Our perspective is that life for many New Zealanders is much less rosy than the quoted studies [in the pre-Budget statement] would indicate.”

The submission asked what Budget policies and priorities are needed to overcome entrenched disparities and support the most vulnerable.

The commission reiterated its call in its submission last year on the 2020 Budget Policy Statement, for the implementation of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommendations, especially on the need to lift base benefit levels.

“This needs to happen for the Government to meet its child poverty reduction goals.”

The 2021 submission called for “urgent action to address the housing crisis, both with respect to rental housing and to the prospect of home ownership”.

“We recognise advances made in some aspects of welfare delivery, especially food/hardship assistance during the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions. Our experience was that hardship assistance delivered directly through Work and Income, and in community partnerships with church, marae and community foodbanks, helped to meet unprecedented need,” the submission added.