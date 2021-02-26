Alert level shift changed Ash Wednesday plans

With Auckland moving to Covid-19 alert level 3 and the rest of the country to alert level 2 late on February 14, up until the end of February 17 at least, scheduled Ash Wednesday Masses were affected.

Most parishes instead distributed the ashes at their Saturday vigil Masses and regular Sunday Masses the weekend following Ash Wednesday.

In Auckland, within two hours of the announcement by the Prime Minister, Bishop Patrick Dunn sent out a message on social media.

He advised people that “all weekday and Ash Wednesday Masses are to be postponed in the Auckland region until at least Thursday” (February 18).

“Lent still begins next Wednesday, and although sadly we will not be able to attend Mass and receive ashes, we can still begin our usual prayerful Lenten observances,” the bishop said.

“Let us all keep each other in prayer, and be mindful of any people around us who may be in need of care and assistance in these coming days.”

Bishop Dunn had been scheduled to speak at an ecumenical service held at Holy Trinity Anglican cathedral on Ash Wednesday.

The service is held at either the Catholic or Anglican cathedral each year.

Auckland Anglican Bishop Ross Bay expressed his disappointment that this service could not take place on February 17.

Bishop Bay told NZ Catholic that: “I am very sad that our long-standing tradition of shared ecumenical worship to begin Lent cannot take place this year.

“It is a highlight for our cathedrals, and for many of our parishes who join together as neighbours on this day.

“I am hopeful that, at some point during Lent, we might still be able to come together in worship to acknowledge the 40-day journey we are on as disciples together in Christ.”

New Zealand’s Catholic bishops met online on the morning of February 15 to discuss the ramifications of the changed alert levels.

According to an NZCBC statement issued after the meeting, the first concern of the bishops is the safety of people in parishes, and an acknowledgement that differing alert levels apply to Auckland and elsewhere.

In Auckland, in level 3, no public gatherings are allowed, other than funerals, tangihanga and weddings, with no more than 10 people present.

Elsewhere, in level 2, religious services can take place, but with no more than 100 people present.

Appropriate social distancing and associated measures are also mandated.

The bishops’ statement continued: “Given that these restrictions apply till midnight on Wednesday (Ash Wednesday), but could quickly change, the bishops decided to leave decisions on whether Mass is celebrated outside Auckland to each bishop, diocese and parish as appropriate.”

The bishops said they could meet again later in the week, pending further Government announcements.

As NZ Catholic was going to press, notices were coming out from some dioceses about plans that had been put in place.

In Wellington, Cardinal John Dew wrote to parishes and schools that the same procedure would apply as the last time the archdiocese was in level 2.

Until further notice, there were to be no Masses or other liturgical events or parish gatherings in the archdiocese. This includes weekday Masses and Ash Wednesday Masses or liturgies in Catholic churches.

“If your parish planned to participate in an ecumenical service in one of your parish’s churches, it is not to take place in that venue,” Cardinal Dew wrote.

“If the other denominations participating wish to go ahead with an ecumenical service in their church, Catholics are free to make their own decision about joining them.”

The cardinal added that, if the alert level went back to level 1 on the night of February 17, then “we will look at having the blessing and distribution of the ashes at Masses next Sunday”.

“In the meantime, it may be helpful if you are able to get a message out to your parishioners to encourage them to do something at home to mark Ash Wednesday, to pray with the Scriptures, and find ways to mark the beginning of Lent in their homes,” Cardinal Dew added.

In Christchurch, apostolic administrator Archbishop Paul Martin asked that there be no public Ash Wednesday liturgies this year.

Archbishop Martin acknowledged this would be a source of sadness, but he encouraged people to begin a time of prayer, fasting and almsgiving in Lent.

A short prayer resource was to be published and sent out to parishes, to be made available for people if they call into the church or for use at home.

Weekday Masses on the other days of this week were to continue in Christchurch diocese if current alert level settings continued as they were on February 15.

“If we remain at Level 2 after Wednesday, we will offer the online booking system for Sunday Masses as has been done previously,” Archbishop Martin said.

In Dunedin diocese, Bishop Michael Dooley wrote, in a letter to school principals and priests, that “parishes are to judge whether it may be necessary to cancel liturgies or Masses due to numbers”.

“This restriction means most schools will not be able to join with parishes for Ash Wednesday, but will be able to hold their own school liturgy,” Bishop Dooley wrote.

He added that, on Ash Wednesday, “we will follow the recent instruction from the Vatican and not have physical imposition of the ashes on the forehead. There can be a sprinkling of ashes, but no physical contact”.

The bishop noted that Lent is a time of penance and reflection, and, while “the pandemic is disrupting, it can draw us closer to God, as we act together for the common good”.

In Hamilton diocese, Bishop Stephen Lowe wrote that priests will make decisions on “what your parish can offer on Ash Wednesday”.

The bishop asked for patience.

“Where there are no Ash Wednesday Masses, I have asked that the ashes be made available this Sunday (February 21)”, Bishop Lowe added.

He also wrote that ashes will be sprinkled on heads, rather than imposed on foreheads, in line with a procedure from the Vatican for this time of pandemic.

“So, as we begin Lent, let us be mindful, not only of our own sins, but also of the fragility of our lives and the lives of our brothers and sisters throughout the world,” Bishop Lowe wrote.