12-hour walk to raise awareness of migrant plight

Living in New Zealand, it’s easy to ignore the harsh reality many people face in other countries.

In January, several migrant caravans set off from Honduras, with thousands of families, desperate to walk to the United States. Armed forces in Guatemala and Mexico have made this difficult for them. Force is being used against these migrants despite many young children in the crowds. This dangerous journey is undertaken as a last resort by those fleeing poverty, violence and insecurity. The pandemic and two consecutive cyclones in November have left little hope for vulnerable families in the region.

Auckland resident Loren O’Sullivan plans to “walk a day in their shoes” to help raise funds for NPH Zealand, which supports over 6000 vulnerable children across nine countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. She witnessed the good work that NPH does during her two years volunteering at NPH Honduras in 2013 and 2014.

At a time when travel is not possible, Ms O’Sullivan would like to reconnect with the people of Central America by experiencing what it’s like to “walk a day in their shoes”. On March 6, she will walk for 12 hours around the Auckland isthmus, raising funds and awareness for NPH, which stands for “Our Little Brothers and Sisters”, in Spanish.

“We are so sheltered in New Zealand. We don’t really understand how badly Covid has impacted other countries, especially Latin America. In this region there’s no government support for people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Medical workers are struggling to cope with limited resources and crowded hospitals. On top of this, thousands have been left homeless after November’s cyclones. It makes me so grateful to be in New Zealand and determined to use this privilege to help in some way.”

A group of NPH supporters will join Ms O’Sullivan on this walk. All funds will go towards supporting the community students of NPH Guatemala who have been hit hard by the pandemic. “These students are still studying from home, which is incredibly difficult, given that they live in very basic conditions. NPH continues to support these students and their families through educational resources, phone tutoring, counselling and food packages,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

According to the Lancet, “Latin America has some of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world. The region, as a whole, is facing a humanitarian crisis borne out of political instability, corruption, social unrest, fragile health systems, and perhaps most importantly, longstanding and pervasive inequality — in income, health care, and education.”

“I’m determined to do this walk even though I’m not very fit,” Ms O’Sullivan said. “If I can do something that will prevent a child from being forced to work or flee their homeland, then it will be worth it.” If you would like to join Loren on her walk or donate towards this campaign, go to: https://www.nph-newzealand.org/walk