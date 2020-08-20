Auckland’s Mercy Spirituality Centre closes

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another victim with the permanent closure of Te Ngakau Waiora Mercy Spirituality Centre in Epsom, Auckland, from July 31.

A ceremony marking the closure was held on July 19 at the centre, attended by Sisters of Mercy and more than 100 people who have felt connected to this ministry in many ways over the years.

The congregation leader of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, Sr Sue France, RSM, spoke at the ceremony, saying that the decision to close had been a very difficult one.

Sr Sue said that, “over the time the centre has been operating, much has changed in the way people access spirituality, and in the expressions and kinds of spirituality which draw people to a physical centre”.

“Technology, travel, time pressures and changing demographics have all played a part, and the ability to continue to operate the centre has been under pressure for some years.”

Sr Sue acknowledged that “there are questions about why this closure is happening so quickly”. NZ Catholic understands that the closure decision came shortly after the centre had re-opened and resumed its programme following the lockdown.

The centre has been supported financially by the Sisters of Mercy through Mercy Ministries NZ Trust.

“In 2018, the congregation funded a review to provide support for the board of Te Ngakau Waiora to find a way forward for the centre,” Sr Sue said.

“A significant increase in funding was provided by the congregation as a result of the review, to implement the recommendations, and allow time to refocus and re-imagine in response to the needs of the spirituality centre today.

“What none of could foresee was the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown, with months of not being able to operate. Covid-19 has affected all aspects of our lives, including the impact on our resources.”

Sr Sue paid tribute to the centre’s staff “who are most impacted by this decision, and for whom this is most difficult in these uncertain times”.

She offered “our deepest thanks for your dedication [and] your mercy hospitality offered to all who have come here over the years. You have been the heart of this place of mercy”.

She also acknowledged the “courage and integrity of the board in facing this situation”.

Looking to the future, Sr Sue noted that, “as a congregation, spirituality is at the heart of what we do and all of our ministries. What shape or form a future ministry of spirituality of the Sisters of Mercy might take is not yet known – and we are a pilgrim people on a journey”.

“What is important today is to honour and give thanks for the work of this sacred place, this wellspring of mercy in the city.”

Te Ngakau Waiora Mercy Spirituality Centre board of directors chairperson Peter Buckland spoke at the ceremony, describing the centre as a “place of retreat, in an environment of tranquillity, in which a programme of spiritual nourishment is offered”.

“Our hope is that people from all walks of life who participated in one or more aspects of our programme over the years were able to deepen their experience and relationship with God,” Mr Buckland said.

He noted that decisions “to end a service, especially one which is valued by so many, are not easy, nor are they taken lightly”.

“All the parties involved in the decision to close this centre, and to end our annual programme, took the decision after considerable time for discernment, as well as closely assessing a number of alternative options.

“Sadly, none of the alternatives achieved the reductions required to continue offering a viable ministry of spirituality.”

Mr Buckland said he was proud of what had been achieved at the centre for more than three decades – “a rich programme of spiritual nourishment and stimulation, a centre for quiet contemplation, a place to connect with one’s deeper self and with God”. He also paid tribute to, and thanked, the staff.

“As a place, an oasis in the centre of this large city, we hope that it will continue in some aspect and perhaps find a new direction.”

Sr Rita Vessey, RSM, past manager, spoke on the history of the Sisters of Mercy presence in Epsom since 1921. She recalled the support of the priests, religious and lay people who have enriched the ministry on the site through their input. She closed by paying tribute to the sisters who had the courage and vision to start this spirituality ministry in 1983. She asked: “How will our response be to this work of Mercy” now?

The centre manager, Beate Matthies, acknowledged the teamwork of all at Te Ngakau Waiora, remarking that each staff member was from a different culture and continent. She thanked them with a book of photographic memories of their time together at the centre.

Ms Matthies was grateful for the “wonderful” feedback received from friends and supporters of the centre, which represented the ecumenical nature of this ministry. In particular, she thanked Bishop Patrick Dunn, and quoted the Anglican Bishop Ross Bay who expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Anglicans who always felt very welcomed at the centre.

She extended an invitation to the last programme of Te Ngakau Waiora to be held on site, which was to be an inter-religious dialogue, organised in cooperation with the Auckland Interfaith Council.