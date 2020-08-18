Weekday and Saturday Morning Masses to resume in Wellington

Wellington Cardinal John Dew yesterday said weekday and Saturday morning Masses may continue in the archdiocese during alert level 2.

In a letter to priests, lay pastoral leaders, religious congregations and school principals, the cardinal said weekday Masses may continue from Wednesday, August 19.

“If we stay at alert level 2, Sunday Masses will not be celebrated in the archdiocese, as in many parishes it is very difficult to ensure that only 100 people are present, and to keep the necessary safety precautions in place,” Cardinal Dew said.

For the rest of the week, Masses can be celebrated provided these conditions are adhered to:

Keep social distancing of two metres in each direction. If needed, the number of people present must be restricted to allow this to happen.

The ability to track and trace must be available, either electronically or manually.

Hand sanitiser must be available.

Communion is to be the Body of Christ only and received only on the hand.

There will be no Sign of Peace nor holy water.

“The Sacrament of Reconciliation can be provided as long as social distancing or a physical barrier is in place,” Cardinal Dew said. “Baptisms are to be delayed until we are at alert level 1. Communion can be taken to the sick, but I strongly encourage the use of masks and sanitisers.”

As for requiem Masses and funerals, the cardinal said these can take place under alert level 2, with participants limited to 100 and for as long as all Ministry of Health conditions are met.

“With the aid of the funeral director, the number of people and the conditions should be able to be controlled, although the capacity of the church with social distancing will determine the actual number present,” he said.

Cardinal Dew said parishes should be ready to reintroduce Sunday Mass as soon as the Government lowers the alert level to level 1.