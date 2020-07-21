New Akld home for babies and mothers

Family Life International New Zealand recently opened a new home in Auckland for mothers and babies who face many difficulties.

Saint Gianna’s Home for Mothers and Babies provides a safe and positive home for mothers who need urgent accommodation because of their particular situation. Often, the mothers will be vulnerable to suggestions of abortion.

The home was officially opened and blessed by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Gielen on June 19, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Supporters, mothers, babies, staff and volunteers gathered to mark the occasion.

Dame Colleen Bayer, DSG, the founder and director of Family Life International, is overjoyed at what has been “a clear answer to prayer”.

“I’ve been praying that a way would be made so we could open a permanent home for the abortion-vulnerable, and pregnant women who need accommodation for many different reasons,” Dame Colleen said.

“Saint Gianna’s Home for Mothers and Babies is a place where the mothers we help can have a real home – their own home. It’s a place where mums can feel safe and loved,” she added.

She said each mother’s situation is different, and assistance is given to the mother for as long as she needs after the baby is born.

“It’s a place where mums can learn new skills and start making life-changing decisions that will take them forward in their lives. It’s a place where mums and their precious babies can thrive,” she said.

The home is named after Saint Gianna Beretta Molla, a wife, mother and physician, who led a life of love, sacrifice and service, drawing many people closer to God.

Her final sacrifice was to refuse abortion and choose life for her unborn child – her fourth – despite the impact on her own health. She died one week after the birth of her daughter, Gianna Emanuela.

Saint Gianna is the patron saint of mothers, unborn children and physicians.

Saint Gianna’s Home for Mothers and Babies is a natural extension of FLI NZ’s ongoing pregnancy centre work through Gianna’s Choice Pregnancy Options and Support. Though based in Auckland, the organisation assists pregnant women throughout New Zealand.

Although the home is already at full capacity, Dame Colleen urged people to approach the team if there is a real need.

“We will do whatever we can to help any mother in her greatest hour of need,” she said.