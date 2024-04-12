Christchurch CSS Foodbank closed

After 16 years, Christchurch diocese’s Catholic Social Services made the hard decision of closing its foodbank due to rising costs.

CSS manager Luis Arevalo announced the decision on a post on the diocese’s Facebook page.

“We’ve been running the foodbank here are Catholic Social Services since its inception. Unfortunately, due to the rising costs of food because we have to purchase all our food, we’ve had to shut it down,” he said in a video message.

He said clients who need food will be put in touch with the St Vincent de Paul (Christchurch) team. The CSS’s last boxes of food had already been sent over to them (St Vincent de Paul).

Mr Arevalo said CSS will continue to serve the community through free counselling,

free child and family psychology as well as free learning assessments into our schools.

They will also continue with their free group courses, particularly their new Community Connector Pilot Programme and soup kitchens and other initiatives in the coming 12 months which reach out to the most vulnerable.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re looking forward to seeing you,” Mr Arevalo said.