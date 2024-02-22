New director for Hearts Aflame Summer School

By MINA AMSO

The thirty-first Hearts Aflame Catholic Summer School wrapped up this year, marking a significant milestone and an end of an era for its long-serving director, Jemma Brunton.

“For me, handing over Hearts had always been about the Lord’s timing and him providing the right person. I had always said I wouldn’t step down until the right person was there to take over. When [my replacement] Jess said ‘yes’, I admit there was a deep peace, some excitement that the next phase of Hearts was going to be in strong hands, and a little relief – God had once again been faithful, and in his perfect timing he had provided an answer to who I could hand over to.”

Ms Brunton served as director for nine years, and spent 13 years on the planning team. She made the decision to step down at the end of the 2024 School. She first attended the 2004/05 school.

She has made significant contributions to Hearts Aflame, steering the school through some tough years when registration numbers were low, to the point where it is flourishing today with high demand for registration spots.

Ms Brunton also had to raise $17,000 in six weeks one year to cover a shortfall needed to run the school.

The school fundraises $20,000 – $30,000 each year to cover the costs of accommodation for the planning team, religious, priests and speakers, travel costs for speakers, and many incidental costs such as candles for the chapel, registration packs, and tech equipment to record lectures.

“We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Jemma Brunton who has served Hearts Aflame faithfully, tirelessly and through great personal sacrifice for more than a decade,” said Jessica Jackman, incoming director for Hearts Aflame Summer School.

“Jemma is an outstanding example of a humble and compassionate woman in leadership in the Church. God has truly used her trust in him to bless Hearts Aflame and countless young Catholics in New Zealand,” Miss Jackman said.

Miss Jackman will be stepping into the director’s role for the 2025 school. Originally from Hamilton, Miss Jackman has a background in missionary work in both France and the Philippines, and is now a teacher at a Catholic primary school in Christchurch. She has served on the planning team since 2020.

“It was very overwhelming to be asked! Hearts has been going for 30 years – almost my whole life, and there is a whole generation of Catholics who have been formed through Hearts, so taking it on seemed a bit crazy. But when I prayed about it there was a real peace,” Miss Jackman said.

Hearts Aflame played a crucial role in Miss Jackman’s own discernment and spiritual growth as a young adult, she said.

Demand for Hearts Aflame is on the rise, she added. Registrations for this year’s school were sold out within a week of advertising. Some 125 young adults gathered from across the country at Ngā Tawa Diocesan School, Marton, for 10 days of prayer, formation, and the experience of a community of faith.

2024 Summer School

The theme for 2024 was “behold I make all things new” (Revelations 21:5), which was broken open by Fr Justin Lee, CSJ, through his talks over the opening retreat weekend. The school then welcomed in the New Year with a small group competition and quiz, followed by 11pm Mass and, for some, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament overnight.

Monday morning marked the start of lectures, covering a wide variety of topics including the theology of money, spiritual warfare, being a Catholic doctor, and the virtue of prudence. Participants had the privilege to learn from knowledgeable priests, religious and lay people from around New Zealand and Australia.

There were some 20 priests (some diocesan and some from religious orders) and seven sisters from various religious orders. Among the religious orders and communities present this year were Marists, Community of St John, Beatitudes Community, and several overseas communities.

“Their presence was greatly appreciated by participants. For some, it was the first time they got to spend time with a priest or a sister, so it’s an incredible witness to their vocations, and the joy of giving your life to God,” said Miss Jackman.

The school is entirely run by lay volunteers, and it relies significantly on donations to run the programme and keep prices accessible for young adults.

“[The volunteers have a passion for] helping young adults to develop and foster an authentic relationship with Jesus Christ and his holy Catholic Church, through participation in the sacraments, prayer, formation, lived-out and experienced in a short-term community environment.”

Hearts Aflame has been running since 1992, and a significant number of vocations to the priesthood, religious life or marriages were fostered through the school, said Miss Jackman.

“It was particularly moving this year to have Bishop John Adams with us – as he shared in his homily. Bishop John’s vocation to the priesthood was born at a Hearts Aflame school. He attended it as a young adult, then a seminarian, a deacon, priest and now as a bishop. We were also blessed by the presence of Bishop Michael Gielen, who has a long history of involvement with Hearts Aflame, as well as numerous young priests whose vocations were fostered through Hearts. There were also a few participants whose parents attended Hearts Aflame 18 years ago,” Miss Jackman said.

Participants got a taste for daily Mass, adoration, a candle-lit rosary procession, praise and worship, a half-day of grand silence, reconciliation, prayer ministry, and sung morning, evening and night prayer.

Miss Jackman said that the school was privileged to have so many priests present, who were constantly busy with the sacrament of reconciliation, giving spiritual guidance, and just being with the participants. She said that the school had left an impact on people in many ways.

“[There are] those moments of joy when you notice someone who began the school looking like they were down and struggling with life, now meeting your gaze radiant with joy towards the end of the week, because the Lord has been healing them and they have opened their hearts to his love,” said Miss Jackman.