Life programme for believers

January 21: Third Sunday of Ordinary Time. Readings: 1. Jonah 3:1-5,10; Psalm: 25; 2. 1 Corinthians 7:29-31; Gospel: Mark 1:14-20.

As a new year begins, these texts speak to us of the here and now, especially in light of who we are, and what is expected of us. This charts a life programme for every believer to observe.

Our first reading from Jonah initiates a line of biblical reflection drawing upon Nineveh’s acceptance of the Lord’s Word spoken by the prophet. Having declared their faith in that proclamation, the people of this large city stand spared from divine wrath. Expressed in few words, this dramatic moment places great emphasis on the message being received almost spontaneously. In essence, God’s Word is gloriously championed as life-changing.

A similar line of thought occurs in Paul’s words to the Corinthians. Here, a degree of urgency is associated with the response required of Christian believers. The crucial time factor for Paul necessitates becoming keenly attentive to what God desires from his people. It is a season of being at one with the holy, and a life beyond this one.

In Mark, Jesus quickly clicks into gear with his message of good news. Believing in what is being proclaimed, and joining in the mission of spreading this good news, must be propelled by a sense of urgency. So, one of the first things that Jesus does is to call some fishermen to abandon their nets and immediately engage in a different type of labour, gathering in human beings to live a new form of existence within the Kingdom of God. Mark thus impresses upon us the changed life that Jesus wishes for his followers.

The clear focus of today’s readings is striking because of the simplicity of their content, and the effect it is intended to convey. The call to be in God’s company, and work together for everyone’s eternal well-being, is a message communicated eloquently.