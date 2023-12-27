Choirs unite for Mana Moana cultural concert

Signature Choir had the pleasure of performing with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at the Spark Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023.

This was the Mana Moana concert of folk songs from the Pasifika islands of Samoa, Cook Island, Fiji, Niue, Tokelau and the Kingdom of Tonga.

The Signature Choir is made of members from different Christian denominations and Pasifika communities. The Catholic contingent was very proud to be part of this Mana Moana project and be in an ecumenical choir with members from the following denominations – Presbyterian, Methodist, AOG, Seventh Day Adventist, Morman, Congregational EFKS. These were all brought together to share their gifts from God, to share with the world, their culture, faith and talent.

Music directors Fepulea’i Helen Tupai and Jadrah Tupai come from the Pacific Island Presbyterian Church, Newtown and the Catholic Parish of Wellington South. Fepulea’i Helen Tupai is married to Tana Tupai, Jadrah’s older brother.

The 50 members from Wellington arrived on November 22 to join the 30 Auckland singers to form a 180-member choir, to perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

A sold-out crowd of over 7000 people coming from all over Auckland and New Zealand, came to support and witness a colossal performance of all proportion. People danced in the aisles and near the stage, cheered on the choir and orchestra – described by many who attended as a moment of pheromonal pride. As this was a one night only concert, the tickets sold out quickly from the success of the Wellington concert last year.