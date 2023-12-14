Formal visitation by Australian bishop

By NZ CATHOLIC staff

The Vatican has appointed a retired Australian bishop to conduct an investigation, after complaints reported in media about exorcisms being conducted by members of the Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists.

Newshub reported that the Bishop Emeritus of Toowoomba, Bishop Robert McGuckin, would be making an apostolic visitation.

Christchurch Bishop Michael Gielen said in a statement to Newshub that the Holy See has appointed Bishop McGuckin to investigate.

“I sought the guidance of the Holy See,” Bishop Gielen reportedly said.

“In response to this, the Holy See initiated an apostolic visitation, and appointed Most Reverend Robert McGuckin, bishop emeritus of Toowoomba, as apostolic visitor,” he said.

“The apostolic visitor is appointed to act as a papal representative tasked with reviewing circumstances identified by the Holy See.”

Earlier this year, Bishop Gielen suspended permissions for exorcisms in his diocese until further notice.

Among the complaints reported by Newshub several months ago were that many more exorcisms were performed than had been allowed by episcopal authority. The extreme nature of the rituals involved in some cases was also reported. CathNews NZ reported that the standard medical and psychological evaluations required before performing an exorcism were “notably absent”.

A leader of the congregation reportedly denied wrongdoing.