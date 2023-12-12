Making Waves – Laudate Deum washes ashore in Wellington

By MARTIN DE JONG

Three weeks after Pope Francis released his latest apostolic exhortation on the climate crisis, Laudate Deum, a group of 13 people was unpacking its contents in the parish of Te Awakairangi in Lower Hutt. The evening, on October 25, was an “add-on” to a series of four discussions called “Catholic Questions”, exploring any manner of questions about the Catholic faith that people had today.

In opening up Pope Francis’ latest letter, Wellington Archdiocese’s director for Church mission, Dr Chris Duthie-Jung, highlighted Pope Francis’ key messages, such as “everything is connected”, and “no one is saved alone” – meaning we have to work out our salvation together. There was also a recognition that those who were hurting first and hit hardest by the climate crisis are the poor.

Eight years on from Pope Francis’ comprehensive letter on ecology, Laudato Si’ (2015), Dr Duthie-Jung said that the Pope is stressing the urgency of taking action on climate, basically saying “For goodness sakes, let’s get on with it”.

As in his 2015 encyclical, Pope Francis critiques the technocratic paradigm: an underlying way of thinking in modern society that emphasises technological and economic power, and the idea of unlimited economic growth. “Beneath it all is this seeking of power, and desire for control,” said Dr Duthie Jung.

Participants saw the theme “everything is connected” illustrated through the Covid pandemic – where a virus originating in one part of the world spread all around the world, and the storms and floods that hit Hawkes Bay and other regions early in the year flowed through to affect the availability and cost of produce.

The second part of the session considered “So what can we do” through an action sheet prepared by parishioner and educator Catherine Gibbs. To engage head, heart and hands in response to the Pope’s message, the sheet proposed action in three areas:

Rapidly reducing our carbon footprint – by first measuring it through the online Toitū calculator (calculator.toitu.co.nz)

Making a commitment out of love, not fear – to recognise the interconnectedness and sacredness of all life. In this, it referenced the New Zealand Bishops’ recent update on “The Consistent Ethic of Life – Te Kahu o te Ora”, which includes the integrity of creation.

Collaborating with others in hope – recognising that we can’t do it alone.

On the last theme, Mr Duthie-Jung said that hope is not optimism, and neither are we called to be “prophets of doom”.

“We know that, as Catholics and as Christians, we are called to be hope-filled people,” he said, based on our faith in the Resurrection.

Ms Gibbs said, “The hope for me is that you came out tonight to learn about Laudate Deum. . . . I will be more hopeful as a result of this.”