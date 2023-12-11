Pa Mikaere Ryan headstone unveiled in North

by WIGA AUTET

Locals and visitors joined Auckland Bishop Stephen Lowe to remember and pray for the soul Fr Peter Michael Ryan, MHM, or as he was well known, “Pā Mikaere” during a commemorative Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus/Te Ngākau Tapu o Hehu church, at Waitāruke, and at the unveiling of Pa Ryan’s headstone at Te Puna Roimata, Waitāruke.

Concelebrating were Fr Emile Frische, MHM (the last Mill Hill Missionary in New Zealand), Fr Anthony Trenwith (a long time parish priest in Kerikeri/Waitāruke) and Fr Larry Rustia (Kaitaia). In his homily, Bishop Lowe spoke of the great love, of the spirit of dedication and service to the Tangāta whenua and te Reo Māori, that Pā Ryan had had for more than 70 years of his mission in Aotearoa. Bishop Lowe likened this attitude of commitment and aroha to those of Bishop Pompallier. As had Bishop Pompallier, Pā Ryan had also wished to be enriched by the Māori people, and did so by lovingly serving them, building relationships, and by enriching them in return. “It made him even a greater man than he was. And so, when somebody so special whom we love dies, a part of our heart is broken,” said Bishop Lowe. “So, it is good to come back – to pray, to give thanks, and to remember the special taonga that Pā Ryan has become.”

At the cemetery/urupā, the prayers, blessings, unveiling and memories of Pā Ryan were shared. One of Pā Ryan’s mokopuna whāngai (fostered mokopuna), Coralie Takuira, had read some cherished memories written by his niece, Catherine Ryan.

“Uncle Peter is the last member of that generation of Ryans born in England in the 1920s, and they were all remarkable each in their own way. Even in his absence, he played a huge part in the lives of his family here: his parents, sisters, brother and sister-in-law and cousins, along with eight nieces and nephews. . . If I had to single out his lasting influence, it was an attitude to life: the desire to keep busy and have plenty of interests, that thrill of learning something new never abated. For Uncle Peter, at the age of 91, it meant adding 700 Māori words to a dictionary which has already had over 50,000 entries. . . . Farewell Uncle Peter, go to your true home, go to the gathering of family and friends on the other side of the curtain, joining Hoane, Huhana, Maria, Makareta, Haki and Hemi. Haere, haere, haere.”

Coralie Takuira had also talked about the images and writings on Pā Ryan’s headstone, once it had been unveiled by the kuia, then blessed, and prayed over by Bishop Lowe. The headstone is in the shape of an open book, with a cross in the middle, and on the left “page” there is a photo of Pā Ryan wearing the korowai and preaching at Te Unga Waka. The sharpness and blue colour of his eyes reveal his zeal and dedication that he had had for his mahi (Work).

Below is his name and his “dates” – born June 29, 1928, Port Sunlight, England, and died February 9, 2022, Auckland, Aotearoa. On the opposite “page” – there is a crest of Cardinal Herbert Vaughan, the founder of the Mill Hill Missionaries, with a motto: Amare et Servire (To love and to serve). More family information followed – “Beloved youngest son of John and Susana. Brother of Mary, Greta, James and Jack. Priest of Saint Joseph’s Missionary Society of Mill Hill. Treasured by his whānau in England, Eire and Aotearoa, and forever remembered for his lifelong service to ngā iwi Māori”.

Below “the book”, there is a poutama (stairway to heaven), with a cross entwined with a rosary at its peak. This, and the words below which read “Mā te aroha, mā te āwhina” (Through love and through service) to highlight how Pā Ryan had always excelled himself, but had also wanted and helped others to do so, up to the greatest heights.

There were many kaumatua, katekita and elders, including Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard ( Tūranga Māori/Vicar for Māori from Wellington) who delivered heartfelt kōrero and waiata paying tribute to Pā Ryan’s mahi and legacy. The Nō te hōhonutanga (De Profundis) was sung before the final prayer, blessing and dismissal.

As per customary protocol, everyone was invited to Waihapa Marae to share in the meal and conclude the celebrations.