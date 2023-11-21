For many, Christmas is a time of joy and happiness. At the Home of Compassion, it is a time of reflection and giving thanks for the goals achieved during the year, thanks to the support of donors and supporters of the sisters’ work.

While the last 12 months have made a positive difference in the daily lives of many, the need is unrelenting and increasingly challenging. Lack of affordable housing, the steadily increasing cost of living, and poverty continue to plague our community.

This Christmas, Sisters of Compassion has launched a campaign asking the community to “Give the Gift of Compassion This Christmas.” Starting in November, they will be accepting donations through the Compassion website to provide support for the most vulnerable people in our region this Christmas.