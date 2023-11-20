NZ Catholic Newspaper

Archbishop Martin ordains Cameroon deacon in Rome

November 20, 2023
Wellington Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, was principal celebrant at the ordination of Deacon Clinton Asunkwain Kube, SM, from Cameroon, at Santa Francesca Cabrini church in Rome on October 22.

Archbishop Martin was in Rome for the Synod of Bishops meeting on Synodality. This meeting finished on October 29, and it will be followed by another synod gathering on the same topic next year.

Deacon Kube made his perpetual profession in the Society of Mary at the order’s General House Chapel in Rome on September 30.

Archbishop Paul Martin, SM and Deacon Clinton Asunkwain Kube, SM, with the rest of members of the Society of Mary after the ordination.

