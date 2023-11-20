Archbishop Martin ordains Cameroon deacon in Rome

Wellington Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, was principal celebrant at the ordination of Deacon Clinton Asunkwain Kube, SM, from Cameroon, at Santa Francesca Cabrini church in Rome on October 22.

Archbishop Martin was in Rome for the Synod of Bishops meeting on Synodality. This meeting finished on October 29, and it will be followed by another synod gathering on the same topic next year.

Deacon Kube made his perpetual profession in the Society of Mary at the order’s General House Chapel in Rome on September 30.