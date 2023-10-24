Anglican-Catholic Bishops call for immediate ceasefire in Holy Land

The Anglican and Catholic Bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand, meeting together in Wellington this week, jointly express their horror at the latest acts of violence and join international voices in calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In a joint-statement, the bishops stressed “violence will never be a solution” and asked the New Zealand government and other diplomatic authorities “to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and the opening and ongoing safeguarding of humanitarian corridors”.

“War is once again destroying people’s lives in the Holy Land. This new cycle of violence in this long conflict brings us new images of bloodied bodies and the anguished cries and faces of children, women and men – both Palestinian and Israeli. We’re seeing homes destroyed, lives shattered and hope for peace strangled,” the statement said.

“The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a wound that has continued to fester. Various diplomatic efforts to find a solution have failed because of the unwillingness to honour international agreements. Violence will never be a solution.”

Anglican Archbishop Phillip Richardson said hospitals and civilian infrastructure are protected under International Humanitarian Law.

“Such niceties of law did not protect the wounded in Al Ahli Anglican Hospital and the people who were seeking sanctuary and protection. There are no winners in war: so often, it is innocent people who are maimed and killed,” he said.

Bishop Stephen Lowe, President of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference said the bishops endorse the work of those groups and institutions in Israel and Palestine who work for peace, justice, and reconciliation.

“Such work recognises our common humanity. This is the path that we advocate for peace in the Holy Land,” he said.

The bishops’ statement also called on people not to give into racism.

“In this very emotional time, we cannot let anger lead us into antisemitism or Islamophobia. Let us remember that there are innocent victims on both sides of the conflict. To our fellow interfaith religious leaders, we ask: ‘Let us unite in prayer and action for a lasting peace’,” they said in the statement.

“To the people of Aotearoa New Zealand; we urge you to pray for peace and to support aid appeals for those impacted by this humanitarian crisis.”

The bishops quoted Psalm 130 as saying: “Out of the depths I cry to you O Lord; hear my voice. O let your ears be attentive to the voice of my pleading.”

“May we too be attentive to those who call out to us from the depths of despair and destruction. May we commit ourselves to being instruments of peace,” they said.

In the meantime, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand today called for an end to attacks on civilians in the Holy Land, for all parties to cease fire and for the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the supply of water, food, medicines and essential supplies to reach civilians in need in Gaza. With over a million displaced persons across the Gaza strip, the crisis continues to escalate, and needs become greater and more urgent.

“We have been in communication with our partners on the ground. Caritas Jerusalem is providing support for shelters and medical assistance in Gaza as best they can with the very limited resources available. What is urgently needed now is access to supplies through a humanitarian corridor” said Mena Antonio, CEO of Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

“One third of those killed over the past week were children. Caritas calls on political leaders to urge all parties to cease fire immediately and provide a safe humanitarian assistance corridor. We also call upon our supporters and people of goodwill to help provide a glimpse of hope, and help put love into action by supporting the provision of basic humanitarian needs like food, medicine, and essential supplies

Caritas is accepting donations to our special fund for the Holy Land which goes towards emergency relief and development (https://www.caritas.org.nz/where-we-work/holy-land). Follow us for updates on our social media channels.

Caritas provides assistance to all who are in need regardless of nationality, religious belief, gender or ethnicity. As always with crises such as that confronting the people of the Holy Land we pray for peace and security for all peoples.