Akld hub for young people opened and blessed

People walking past 20 Ponsonby Road in Auckland can now see a stunning mural that is the height of a building.

The mural, by Kairau Bradley, looms over the carpark of the new Whanau Maria complex owned by the Society of Mary. The site is where the former Good Shepherd College was located. The sale of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s half share in the former Good Shepherd College site to the Society of Mary was announced in January, 2022.

The refurbished building, which is home to The Logos Project – a youth development organisation which does a lot of work in Catholic schools – and to Marist Laity, was officially blessed and opened by Auckland Bishop Stephen Lowe on September 17.

Logos Project programmes manager Sam Mano told people at the opening that the “masterpiece” by Mr Bradley has been “gifted to the community”, and the artwork features three “pou” in columns.

“The middle ‘pou’ represents the family. As you can see, the mother/child. The two ‘pou’ that stand strongly on either side of them represent the protection, the growth and community that Whanau Maria will be in the years to come,” Mr Mano said.

In welcoming people, Mr Mano added that Logos is “a Marist youth development organisation, that has been called to serve young people and communities in our Church and from all over”.

“Today we mark the next step in our story, and it is beautiful to be able to stand here today with everyone who has taken the time to be with us.

“This will be a place of learning, faith, and leadership formation, prayer and hospitality.”

After blessing the various rooms in the facility, Bishop Lowe praised the “Marian spirituality” of Logos, saying it is a fruit of “the mission that began in the Hokianga in 1838”, . . . “that came with Bishop Pompallier, Fr Servant, and the Marist Brothers who accompanied him”.

“That is the beauty of Logos, that spirituality that, like Mary, sees the need, it ponders, and it does something about it,” Bishop Lowe said.

“The mission that started in the Hokianga in 1838 would have been a complete failure if people like those in Logos didn’t step up to the mark.

“So today is a day of thanksgiving for what has happened over the last 24 years [of Logos]. Today is a day of celebration with what the Marists are wanting to continue. And it is a day of praying for the future, that more people may be inspired by the example of Mary, the one who pondered her Son, the woman who even challenged her Son, the woman who was always recognising need, and was so willing to serve.”

A Logos Project facebook post described the opening and blessing as “not only a significant milestone, but an opportunity to create more spaces for young people to connect, share and celebrate often”.

According to the Logos Project website, “it has long been the vision of Logos to provide a central hub for Catholic young people to grow and develop, strong in their faith and identity”.

The facility provides “accessible spaces for young people, their communities and whanau. It offers a variety of rooms fit for purpose for gatherings and events of up to 120 people; EOTC, retreats, liturgies, workshops, and parent groups”.

“These spaces include a teacher common room, a whanau room, a commercial kitchen, a dining room, a large event room with AV equipment, a small courtyard, and a chapel.

“We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel welcome and at home.”