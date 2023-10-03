Recently ordained priests gather for retreat

Eleven recently ordained diocesan priests from the six dioceses in New Zealand gathered at the St Francis Friary and Retreat Centre in Auckland for a time of prayer, reflection and fellowship from August 21 to 24.

Fr Gerard Aynsley, the vicar-general from Dunedin diocese, facilitated this gathering, which had a specific focus on the spirituality of diocesan priests.

The ongoing formation of clergy is a focus of the updated Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis published by the Dicastery for the Clergy in 2015. This document recommended that recently ordained priests undertake continuing formation after ordination to ensure that they are supported during the early stages in their pastoral ministry.

One of the highlights of the gathering was an input session from Bishop Pat Dunn, the emeritus bishop of Auckland diocese, who shared some valuable insights and stories from his time as a diocesan priest and bishop, particularly around the spirituality of the diocesan priesthood.

The recently ordained priests also visited the seminarians at Holy Cross Seminary, to celebrate Mass and check out the remediated seminary buildings.