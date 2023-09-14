Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo is baptised in Catholic church

SAO PAOLO (CNA) – September 12 was a special day for Ronaldo Luís Nazario da Lima, the Brazilian and world soccer legend nicknamed “O Fenômeno” (“The Phenomenon”), who at the age of 46 took a significant step in his life of faith by receiving the sacrament of baptism.

After the ceremony at São José (St Joseph) Parish located in the Jardim Europa neighbourhood on São Paulo’s west side, Nazario, two-time world champion with the Brazilian team, shared his experience on social media, highlighting the importance of the momentous moment in his life: “Today is a very special day. I was baptised!”

“The Christian faith has always been a fundamental part of my life, since I was little, although I had not yet been baptised. With the sacrament I feel truly regenerated as a child of God, in a new, more conscious and deeper way,” the Brazilian star wrote on his Instagram account on September 12.

In his message, Nazario also renewed his commitment to “follow the path of good, of my own free will, believing in the love of Jesus, in supportive love”.

In June 2022, Nazario demonstrated his growing closeness to the Catholic faith by fulfilling his promise to make the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage on a bicycle.

“I thought about a thousand things during the Camino, but I was grateful for many things that we have achieved with Valladolid,” said the former soccer player who is also president of the Valladolid club.

The various starting points of the Camino de Santiago all end at the tomb of the Apostle James in the Santiago de Compostela cathedral in Spain.

Photo: Ronaldo Luís Nazario da Lima (Photo: Antônio Cruz/ABr Wikimedia Commons>