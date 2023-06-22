Help Move Maeve to Manchester

Maeve Herd, St Patrick’s Cathedral choir director and cantor, invites music lovers of all ages for an evening of song spanning the operatic, sacred, art song and musical theatre genres.

Repertoire will include works by Mozart, Strauss, Puccini, Rossini, Delibes, Weill, Dove and many more! Featured are Maeve Herd (soprano), Alexandra Francis (soprano), Yufan Cecilia Zhang (mezzo-soprano), Nicholas Curry (tenor), Lindy Tennent-Brown (piano), Nicholas Forbes (organ) and the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir.

Entry to the concert at 7pm on Saturday, July 29, is free with a retiring cash collection and digital donation options available to help Maeve fundraise for her studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, UK in September 2023.

The RNCM was the first of the UK conservatoires to recognise her developing craft and her potential, and offered her a place in their prestigious school of Vocal Studies and Opera with partial scholarships to subsidise her course fees for the 2023/2024 year.

While the RNCM’s support has been valuable, Maeve is still in significant need of funds to cover the remainder of her course fees and living costs.

St Patrick’s Cathedral is where Maeve’s singing career first began at the age of fourteen.

Since then, Maeve has completed a Masters qualification with first class honours at the University of Auckland, and is now ready to take the next step in her singing journey.

Maeve is humbly requesting the support of the communities which have nurtured her both as a musician and a person to come to her aid in keeping her music dream alive.

Facebook Event: https://facebook.com/events/s/maeve-friends-a-farewell-conce/670604278240381/

Givealittle: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/move-maeve-to-manchester

Youtube: https://youtu.be/hkkifoaWVTA

Contact Details Email: [email protected] Ph: 022 670 1188