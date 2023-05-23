NZ Catholic Newspaper

Pope advances sainthood cause of Italian priest shot for saving Jews

May 23, 2023 / OSV News / No Comments
This is the image of Father Giuseppe Beotti being used by the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio, Italy, to publicize the sainthood cause of the priest who was arrested and shot by the Nazis in 1944 for helping to rescue and hide Jews. Pope Francis formally recognized his martyrdom May 20, 2023, clearing the way for his beatification. (CNS photo/Courtesy of the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Pope Francis formally recognised the martyrdom of an Italian priest shot by Nazi soldiers after they discovered he was helping his parishioners hide about 100 Jews.

The martyrdom of Father Giuseppe Beotti, who was arrested and shot on July 20, 1944, in Sidolo in northern Italy, was one of nine decrees in sainthood causes Pope Francis signed on May 20.

The help Father Beotti “offered to many Jewish people persecuted by the Nazi-Fascists played a decisive role” in his death, according to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

“To give them refuge, the priest had mobilised all the parishioners”, and helped them hide and feed about 100 Jews, the dicastery said. “The Germans searched his house, but found nothing”, but they continued to hold him while they gathered information about his activities.

The recognition of his martyrdom clears the way for his beatification.

The eight other decrees signed by the Pope involved the recognition that the candidates heroically lived the Christian virtues. A miracle attributed to the candidate’s intercession would be needed for beatification.

The eight Servants of God who thus become venerable are two priests (from Cameroon and Spain), two religious (from Brazil and Italy), and four lay people (from Brazil and Italy).

Photo: Fr Giuseppe Beotti (CNS photo/Courtesy of the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio)

