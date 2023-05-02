NZCBC appoints new executive director

The New Zealand bishops have appointed Damian Dempsey the new Executive Director of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference. He starts in the new role on June 6.

NZCBC Vice President and Bishop of Auckland, Stephen Lowe, says the bishops are delighted to appoint someone with a strong understanding of the Church and a commitment to giving practical witness to the Gospel.

“This is a role with great breadth, providing a direct link between us and the many people of the agencies, committees, and commissions of the NZCBC,” said Bishop Lowe. “We welcome Damian and the strong communication and relationship management skills he brings with him.”

Mr Dempsey brings to the appointment a strong justice and mission lens combined with executive management experience.

He was a member of the Society of Mary for 25 years, working in formation, education, and community development in New Zealand and in Asia. Since 2020, he has been Director of Challenge 2000 in Wellington, where he has led a team of 40 youth, community and social workers.

“I’m looking forward to this new role. I see it as an opportunity to continue to serve the Church, by supporting the bishops and others in their respective works of leadership,” Mr Dempsey said.

He will be replacing Siobhan Dilly, who is leaving after four years in the role.