Kindness wins award for Madison

Madison Macmillan of Whangarei has been named today as this year’s Fred Hollows NZ Junior Ambassador.

Madison spends time at home writing, having penned and published her first book by the age of seven, and donating proceeds from the many books she has sold to charity.

The 11-year-old student from Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School has donated over $1200 from the hundreds of books she has sold, to the Northland Rescue Chopper Service. Madison has been fundraising since before she started school; as well as being a Chopper ambassador, she has voiced numerous radio ads and fronted many Facebook and YouTube interviews with pilots and intensive care paramedics.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Awards, now in their fourth year in New Zealand, are inspired by legendary New Zealander and founder of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, the late Professor Fred Hollows. The Awards recognise young New Zealanders who strive to make the world around them better, and embody the values of compassion, integrity, and kindness.

Deputy Head of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School, Jennie Dean, who nominated Madison for the award, said, “Madison portrays kindness, support, and big picture future thinking. Madison encourages and supports her friends and her teachers every day. Her leadership at school is one we admire”.

Chief executive officer of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, Dr Audrey Aumua said, “The Humanity Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate young students, like Madison, who are walking in the footsteps of the late Professor Fred Hollows – they are the Freds of the future”.

Madison was presented with her award last month, and was congratulated by The Foundation’s supporter Rhys Mathewson. Madison will also extend her good work by directing $5000 to a Pacific Programme run by The Foundation, thanks to charity partner Specsavers.

Madison walked away with the exciting award, as well as a goodie bag packed full of surprises, courtesy of The Foundation’s award partner Education Perfect, a leading EdTech company in New Zealand.