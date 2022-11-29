Serving meals and giving hope this Christmas

by NZ CATHOLIC staff

During 2022, the slowing of the New Zealand economy and rising cost of living has affected all New Zealanders, which is why the Sisters of Compassion have an ever greater need to raise funds this Christmas.

“Inflation and uncertainty in domestic and global markets mean that household food security has never been so threatened,” said Dr Chris Gallavin, tumu whakarae of the Sisters of Compassion group.

“Hunger is not just an issue for the abject poor – across New Zealand, hard-working Kiwi families are now finding it incredibly difficult to put a hot meal on the table. At the Compassion Soup Kitchen, we are committed to helping whoever needs it – no questions asked”.

In the last 12 months, this reality has increased. With 33 per cent more demand, the Compassion Soup Kitchen has served over 60,000 meals, delivered nearly 10,000 meals to Wellingtonians, and provided services such as shoes, clothing, and laundry facilities. And the need is set to rise.

“We expect an increase in our service over the next few months due to the rising costs of living,” said Sam Johnson, deputy and kitchen manager of the Compassion Soup Kitchen. “We’ll be open daily, closed only on Christmas Day so we can continue to serve meals to people that need it over the Christmas period”.

The Sisters of Compassion have also continued providing housing to over 200 tenants in Upper Hutt, Levi, Foxton, and Shannon units. “We have been working with, and consolidating, our commitment to the neediest, to those who have the least, who have been most affected by the rising cost of things,” said Sister Margaret Anne Mills, congregational leader of the Sisters of Compassion.

In addition, as part of the migrant community programme, some 40 people have been welcomed as refugees this year, and have been accommodated on arrival in Aotearoa New Zealand at Our Lady’s Home of Compassion in Island Bay.

In difficult and uncertain times, the mission and commitment of the Sisters of Compassion to those most in need now remain more relevant than ever, and the donations to this Christmas Appeal will help carry on supporting the people who are struggling now.

Donations to the Sisters of Compassion Christmas Appeal can be made on their website www.compassion.org.nz