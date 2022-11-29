Mercy Parklands rest home to close down

After nearly 40 years in Ellerslie, Waiatarua Mercy Parklands rest home will close in its entirety on December 31.

The announcement was made to residents on October 31. The Mercy Parklands Ltd board chair reportedly said in a letter to families that recruitment difficulties had resulted in 25 unoccupied beds, and a $300,000 loss over the previous five months.

Among the services provided at Mercy Parklands have been long term hospital care, palliative care, dementia, respite and interim care.

Difficulties in recruiting overseas nurses in April-May were blamed for reduced occupancy, from 90-plus beds to about 70, Stuff reported.

According to a statement on the Mercy Parklands website from chief executive officer Ann Coughlan and the management team, an alternative “solution” that had seen extensive financial modelling had been devised to increase occupancy, so that “the operations appear sustainable into future months”, but “unfortunately, a breakeven situation is not acceptable to the Mercy Healthcare Board or the shareholder (Sisters of Mercy, NZ), and the decision to close is unanimous”.

The Stuff article quoted the board chair stating that “for long-term financial viability we need revenue to be able to cover all ongoing costs such as building maintenance”.

“Breakeven with occupancy that doesn’t provide a bottom line is not acceptable,” the chair reportedly said.

The statement on the website added that: “This is a very sad day for our residents, their whanau and families, our staff, and everyone in our community who has been involved in our operations over the decades.”

“We appreciate this will come as a great shock and that it is a blow to the community – again, we are very sorry for that.

“We are committed to keeping Mercy Parklands open for three months, to facilitate the careful and considered re-accommodation of our residents and redeployment of staff.”

The website statement also offered a sincere apology “for the shock of this announcement, and closure is certainly not the outcome we want at Mercy Parklands”.

“This difficult and painful decision means closure to a story to care for the most vulnerable in our society. We can be proud of the dedicated care we have been providing to the elderly in need, and for accepting many people for whom no other options existed.”