Mangere resident is new chief executive for housing trust

Long term Mangere resident Vicki Sykes is to be the new chief executive/kaiwhakaharaere matua of the Monte Cecilia Housing Trust.

The appointment was announced by Monte Cecilia Housing Trust chair Ken Brophy in September.

This follows the resignation of former chief executive Bernie Smith, which was announced in July.

A statement from the trust noted that Ms Sykes has had an extensive management career in the community sector, having previously been chief executive of Friendship House in Manukau.

She returns to a full-time leadership role after several years providing strategic leadership coaching and consulting services alongside several governance positions with the Public Trust, Pacific Primary Health Organisation – Alliance Health Plus, Anglican Financial Care, The Selwyn Foundation, Haumaru Housing, and the Mangere Housing Community Reference Group.

In making the announcement of her appointment, Mr Brophy said “Vicki has demonstrated a deep commitment to the development of affordable community housing and the empowering of families”.

“She is a strong, effective leader who secures performance by empowering, leading, and developing her teams. She is guided by strong values of justice, equity, and inclusion for all, and these core values frame her obvious skill and experience in developing and maintaining the critical stakeholder and community relationships that are central to the success of Monte’s mission.

“Vicki is uniquely qualified to lead Monte in the next exciting stage of its development. We are delighted that she has agreed to come on board.”

In accepting the appointment, Ms Sykes said, “I am excited to be joining the team at Monte Cecilia Housing Trust. I have been familiar for many years with the great work that Monte Cecilia does. I’m looking forward to working with the staff, the board, and the many partners of Monte Cecilia, to continue and develop ways to achieve housing justice for all.”

Ms Sykes will commence the role on November 7.