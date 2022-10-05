New principal for St John’s College, Hastings

George Rogers is the new principal of St John’s College in Hastings.

Mr Rogers spent the past 18 years at Lindisfarne College, a state-integrated Presbyterian school, also in Hastings. His most recent role there was as assistant rector, and he has also been a boarding master

at the school. Before that, he taught at a Catholic girls’ school in London.

The St John’s position became available when the previous principal, Rob Ferreira, took up a position at St Patrick’s College, Silverstream.

Mr Rogers started at St John’s at the start of term 3.

“The first two terms are about truly understanding the St John’s culture and getting to know the staff and boys and really engaging and meeting the wider school community,” Mr Rogers said in an article on

the St John’s website.

Also in the article, board chair Tessa Barrett said that the position was sought after by a number of outstanding candidates.

“We are delighted that George has accepted the role. He is coming to us with a wealth of experience in special character schools and an absolute passion for boys’ education.”

“The board are also very grateful to Willy Kersten for stepping in as acting principal for term 2. We thank Willy for his time, energy and commitment to St John’s College.