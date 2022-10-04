Deacon Sanele thanked for his aroha and mahi

The Auckland Justice and Peace Commission expressed its gratitude to Deacon Sanele Poluleuligaga for aroha, manaaki and hard mahi for the community when he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his ordination as deacon on July 17.

Auckland vicar for social impact and communication Loraine Elliott, JPC spokesperson, said it was a real privilege to be at the celebrations held at the Samoan House in Mangere after a thanksgiving Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

More than 300 people joined in the celebration.

“Deacon Sanele is a tireless advocate for many— for those living in poverty, for the living wage

movement, for Easter Sunday as a non-trading day,” she said. Mrs Elliott was one of three speakers at the celebration.

Citing some of Deacon Poluleuligaga’s many advocacies, Mrs Elliott noted the job fair that he put up last year at which more than 300 people turned out. Ninety young people were able to get jobs.

She said at the beginning of the first pandemic lockdown in 2020, Deacon Poluleuligaga championed the out-of-seasonal-work migrants who had no income and struggled with the necessities.

“The number of illegal migrant workers at that time was estimated at 165,000. Deacon Sanele was not daunted and, with others, his tireless efforts bore fruit. His voice was heard. In 2021, the Government offered a one-off 2021 Residency Visa for those 165,000 ‘forgotten’ migrants,” she said.

Mrs Elliott said Deacon Poluleuligaga has been a member of the social welfare and anti-poverty committee of the commission since 2016.

“He speaks out about housing the homeless and landlord rent exploitation and his voice is heard at Social

Justice Week South Auckland forums involving many VIPs and movers and shakers, such as local Members of Parliament, local council members, and community leaders including mayors of Manukau City and Auckland,” she said.