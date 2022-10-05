Catholic Maori boarding schools recipients of funding initiative

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has announced the allocation of the remaining $14.9 million of the $20 million Budget 2021 investment into the Māori Boarding Schools initiative. Two Catholic Māori boarding schools, St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College in Napier and Hato Pāora College near Feilding are among colleges that will receive this funding.

A statement from Mr Jackson noted that the four Māori boarding schools play a significant role in the development of future Māori leaders. They have been long-standing, staunch advocates of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, kapa haka, and other aspects of te ao Māori.

The funding allocation for each school was determined with an emphasis on resolving critical infrastructure issues. Each school needed significant work to ensure a healthy and safe learning environment in line with current regulations. Accordingly, the schoosl will receive the following investments: St Joseph Māori Girls’ College – $6.2 million; Hato Pāora College – $2.7 million; Te Aute College – $5.0 million; Hukarere Girls’ College – $981,300.

“These kura are iconic Māori institutions that have produced eminent Māori leaders such as Tā Apirana Ngāta, Tā Peter Te Rangi Hīroa Buck and Dame Whina Cooper, and countless other leaders in our communities and iwi,’ Mr Jackson said.

“Upgrading the critical facilities for these kura is crucial to ensuring they can continue to nurture rangatahi Māori leaders and provide quality education,’ Mr Jackson said.

Previous payments of $2,337,000 were made in 2021/22 to Hato Pāora and St Joseph’s as part of the initiative to address urgent works.