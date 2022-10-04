Papal knighthood recognises many years of dedicated service

by CONOR LEAHY

Christchurch North parishioner Geoff Bailey was honoured with a knighthood of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St Gregory the Great on August 21. This was bestowed upon him by the Bishop of Christchurch, Bishop Michael Gielen.

The investiture ceremony took place at St Bede’s College Chapel – a venue that has much significance for Mr Bailey – in the company of close family members and many friends and colleagues.

Pope Francis awarded Mr Bailey the knighthood for his many years of service to the diocese.

The award recognises the impact he has had in guiding the financial and strategic development of many of the components of the diocese.

He has used his financial, leadership and strategic management experience and knowledge to help set the diocese on a strong path – negotiating the challenges along the way in a calm, diplomatic and empathetic manner.

He has played a pivotal role in the development of St Bede’s College, and more recently of the diocese, particularly in the aftermath of the earthquakes and the challenges they put on the capital infrastructure of the diocese.

A past pupil of St Bede’s, he has served on both the board of trustees and then board of proprietors of St Bede’s since 1991.

In 1992, he joined the Diocesan Finance Council, on which he served until 2001, before it was subsumed into the Management and Finance Board, of which he has been a member from 2002, and chairman from 2004 until 2021.

He also served on the diocesan property sub-committee and diocesan investment sub-committee, strategic planning group and budget sub-committee between 2001 to 2021.

He worked with a number of other Catholic agencies, including the Society of Mary Colleges Senate.

In testimonies submitted in support for the papal knighthood, colleagues described him as “. . . a listener, empathetic, articulate, educated, faith-filled and tolerant”.

Mr Bailey is one of three children born to Arthur and Eileen Bailey. He attended St Albans Catholic Primary School and then St Bede’s College.

He went on to complete a bachelor of commerce degree at the University of Canterbury and became a chartered accountant.

Mr Bailey married Gillian McIntosh in 1973, and the couple have four children – Richard, Sarah, Penny and Tim. In 2012, Mr Bailey received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontiface Cross.