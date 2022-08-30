Wellington Archdiocese marks priestly jubilees

On July 14, jubilees of priesthood for diocesan and religious priests were celebrated in Wellington archdiocese.

According to a note on Cardinal John Dew’s facebook page, the jubilarians this year were Frs John Walls, SM (50 years), Roderick Milne, SM (60 years), David Arms, SSC (60 years), Brian Wysocki, SM (65 years), Alan Roberts (50 years), Ron Bennett (50 years), Julian Wagg (50 years), and Tom O ‘Brien (60 years).

“Between them, they have served as priests for 445 years, an amazing record of service,” Cardinal Dew wrote.

“We thank them for their contribution to the life of the Church and the people of the archdiocese and the country. May they enjoy good health and many blessings in the years to come,” he added.

The jubilee Mass was celebrated at St Patrick’s church, Kilbirnie, with Fr Ron Bennett the principal celebrant.

After the jubilee Mass, the clergy continued the celebration with a buffet lunch and speeches.