Josephite life commitment by Sr Adrienne in Whanganui

In a wonderful spirit of joy and hope, religious sisters, family and friends gathered in St Mary’s church, Whanganui on July 23 to celebrate with Sr Adrienne Gallie, RSJ, her life commitment as a Sister of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Congregation leader Sr Monica Cavanagh, RSJ, from Sydney received her vows.

The Mass, led by Emeritus Bishops Peter Cullinane and Owen Dolan, was live-streamed.

The impressive focal point on the sanctuary was a kereru on a harakeke branch, which represented Sr Adrienne’s 10-year journey to this day.

“Being from the dove family, the kereru can identify times of reconciliation and joy. It’s a carrier of the olive branch who always find their way home. They speak of living from the heart,” she said.

After Sr Monica gifted Sr Adrienne with the ring symbolising her life-long commitment in love as a religious sister in the Josephite tradition, she said that it also reflected to her a fresh binding of her life in God’s truth, peace and love.

Born and educated in Whanganui, Sr Adrienne returned in 1992 from Australia to be near her family to raise her sons after her husband Sean was tragically killed.

Becoming co-ordinator of the Josephite Retreat Centre not only brought her into close association with the Josephite Sisters, but also aroused in her a developing hunger to dig deeper into her own spiritual life. Retracing the footsteps of the founders, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop and Fr Julian Tenison Woods, coupled with her own resonance with the Josephite charism, an invitation came to live as a sister in community. Her three sons were independent adults at this stage.

In June, 2012, she was welcomed into Te Hikoi Emaio – the Emmaus Journey (Luke 24:13-35) at the Josephite Retreat Centre, which is a spiritual “marker” on the pathway towards final profession.

Taking first vows in January, 2014, in Sydney, Sr Adrienne began the “Widen the Space of your Tent” (Isaiah 54) stage.

“I immersed myself in Josephite spirituality, customs, deepening my appreciation of Scripture and studied contemporary documents on vowed religious life. The journey has not been without its anxieties and struggles, but the overriding feeling has been one of deep inner joy and confidence. I feel at home.”

Currently based in Wellington, Sr Adrienne’s ministry is walking beside and advocating for people navigating many government systems and financial issues. There are injustices present in many policies, and these can cause real damage.

Photo: Sr Adrienne Gallie, RSJ (right), makes her vows which were received by Sr Monica Cavanagh, RSJ (left)