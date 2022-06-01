NZ Catholic Newspaper

Pukekohe leeks harvested for Vinnies foodbank

June 1, 2022
Sialia Patelesio of the St Pius St Vincent de Paul Group with some leeks.

Teams from the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Auckland headed out to Pukekohe on
April 23 to harvest leeks to help with the foodbank supplies.

A facebook note by Vinnies Youth Auckland expressed thanks to Wendy Zhou from Perfectly Imperfect, who coordinated with the farms involved.

Harvesters with the leeks.

SVDP Auckland’s Del Soti told NZ Catholic that “the farm gleaning project is part of the Vinnies Auckland Village Project looking at a diverse number of sustainable ways to procure food together for our communities”.

Just over 2 tonnes of leeks were harvested. An original plan to harvest bok choy had to be shelved as they could not be picked in time. So the volunteers went to a neighbouring farm to harvest the leeks.

Vinnies Youth Auckland stated that the harvest was “a joyous day of laughter, dancing, fellowship and hard yakka!”

