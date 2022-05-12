Hong Kong police detain, release 90-year-old cardinal

HONG KONG (CNS) – Hong Kong’s national security police released Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, retired archbishop of Hong Kong, May 11 after detaining him for allegedly colluding with foreign forces.

The cardinal, 90, has been a very public supporter of pro-democracy and independence protests that have roiled the city for much of the past decade and came to a head in 2019 with unprecedented street marches and six months of spasmodic street battles with authorities. He was detained along with along with former opposition lawmaker Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee and singer Denise Ho Wan-sze.

The independent Hong Kong Free Press tweeted a photo of a masked Cardinal Zen and said: “Cardinal Joseph Zen was released on bail from Chai Wan Police Station at around 11 pm on Wednesday. He did not speak. He then entered a private car parked outside the police station. The 90-year-old was accompanied by five people when he left the police station.”

The cardinal, Ng and Ho were among five trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which was set up to offer financial assistance to those involved in anti-government protests in 2019, and which came under scrutiny of authorities over the past year.

A fourth trustee, former adjunct associate professor Hui Po Keung, was arrested by national security police on May 10 as he was about to catch a flight to Germany, a source said. The South China Morning Post reported May 11 that Hui had been put on the list of people who would be stopped by law enforcers if they tried to leave the city via the airport or other control points.

Hong Kong Free Press also reported the release of Ng and Po.

Under Hong Kong’s 2020 security law, people arrested for colluding with foreign forces could be sent to China for trial if arrested and charged. The law made participating in or supporting the pro-democracy movement crimes of subversion and collusion with foreign organisations and allowed for those remanded to be extradited to mainland China. Punishment ranges between a minimum of three years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

Cardinal Zen has publicly delivered detailed critiques of Beijing. He has been close to other high-profile dissidents and has gone as far as sleeping on the streets with students protesters.

Beijing’s ire has also been raised by the cardinal’s ongoing critique of the Vatican’s controversial 2018 deal with China regarding the appointment of bishops.

The cardinal’s detention came months after a series of articles in state-run media attacking his activism.

Beijing has a history of arresting and jailing priests and bishops, with a number still unaccounted for in recent decades.

Shortly after the new security law was implemented, Cardinal Zen said that while he would remain prudent, he was prepared to suffer arrest and trials under the new law.

At the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said on May 11, “The Holy See has learned with concern the news of Cardinal Zen’s arrest and is following the development of the situation with extreme attention.”

Photo: Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, retired bishop of Hong Kong, processes prior to celebrating a pontifical high Mass in 2020, at St Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City. (CNS Photo)