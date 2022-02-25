Bishops sell share of site to Marists

The sale of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference’s half share in the former Good Shepherd College site in Auckland to the Society of Mary will help Te Kupenga-Catholic Theological College to move to modern premises.

Proceeds from the sale of the site at 20 Ponsonby Rd will go to refurbishing the St Columba Centre and adjacent Holy Cross Seminary in nearby Vermont St, Ponsonby.

The upgrade will see Te Kupenga-Catholic Theological College move its Auckland campus from 20 Ponsonby Rd to the St Columba Centre, giving staff and students a modern space better integrated with the seminary.

Barring issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the move to Vermont St is expected to happen around Easter, which is in mid-April this year.

The Ponsonby Rd site had been owned 50-50 by the NZCBC and the Society of Mary. The Society has agreed to purchase the NZCBC share, and plans to host some of its ministry agencies at the site, including Logos, a Marist youth development project.

Te Kupenga was formed in January, 2020, by merging the former Good Shepherd College with the former Catholic Institute, creating three subsidiaries, including Catholic Theological College. It had always been planned to eventually move Catholic Theological College to another site.

NZCBC secretary and Bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe said the bishops were pleased the Ponsonby Rd site will continue to house entities devoted to the mission of the Church.

“The buildings in which we perform our ministry may change, but our passion for the mission of the Church and the Gospel of Christ is enduring,” said Bishop Lowe.

“The bishops are grateful and very appreciative of the work and patience of staff of Te Kupenga and Holy Cross Seminary for helping bring these changes into effect, and we acknowledge the significant disruption to staff and students caused by construction works and moving premises.”

Catholic Theological College Level 7 head and lecturer Fr Merv Duffy said: “It will be hard leaving 20 Ponsonby Road – we’ve taught from here for 21 years – but the Vermont Street site has more parking, which will benefit our students.”